Weekly Word of Encouragement

In the past God spoke to our ancestors through the prophets at many times and in various ways, but in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son, whom he appointed heir of all things, and through whom also he made the universe. The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of his being, sustaining all things by his powerful word. — Hebrews 1:1-3

Dear readers,

Greetings to you in the name of our risen Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!

Christmas is now upon us and we will soon be celebrating the great story of the one who “moved into the neighborhood” two thousand years ago in order to identify with us in our sufferings, take away our sins, and reconcile us unto the Father!

The one who is “the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of God’s very being” did not roll into the world in a presidential motorcade but rather came by way of the lowly feeding trough, born to two young and poor parents, the Virgin Mary and her husband, the carpenter Joseph.

This condescension of the part of God to stoop down to us on our level is an amazing act of grace! We do not scratch and claw our way back to God, trying to rescue ourselves from our brokenness. That is not how it works. No way. The good news of the Christmas message is that God comes to down to us, scratching and clawing His way through the vast chasm between heaven and earth, in order to bring the two back together again in the incarnation of his Son, “the Word made flesh,” so that we might experience his “grace and truth.” (John 1:14)

I hope and pray that as you journey closer toward Christmas that the Lord Jesus Christ will be with you in whatever season of life you are in and whatever you may be going through, good or bad.

Christmas is often a mixed bag for folks. Sometimes we simultaneously experience both the joy of worshipping the Lord and being with our friends and family, while at the same time experiencing pain and loss from what we are going through. But the good news of the gospel is that the Christ child has entered our world in order to “become like us in every respect, so that he might be a faithful and merciful high priest,” to us all. (Hebrews 2:17) The Christmas gospel story says that God gets what it is like to be in our shoes, and it is one of the greatest gifts he could ever give us!

As the writer of Hebrews says, “For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are — yet he did not sin. Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.” — Hebrews 4: 15-16

I give thanks to God that we are not alone in this world. God has broken into our realm and become one of us in the Christ child; therefore, we can experience the joy of Christmas no matter what our circumstances. May it be so!

I am grateful for all my readers and I seem to meet more and more of you along the way, as time goes by. You have encouraged me greatly with your words of appreciation and I receive them all as your Christmas present to me!

I will be taking a two-week break from writing and will resume my column in the second week of January 2023.

Merry Christmas!