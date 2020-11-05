Weekly word of encouragement

“Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers a multitude of sins.” — I Peter 4:8

The good news of the gospel is that love covers a multitude of sins! While it is true that justice must be carried out on our sins because God is holy (our sin must be punished), the motivating factor for God’s dealings with us is love.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son” (John 3:16) ... “This is love, not that we loved God, but that God loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.” (I John 4:10)

Friend, God bears the sin penalty for us in Christ, his Son, and if you are in him your sins are covered! Our response to this great love should be a love for Christ and a love for one another. We are called by God to be merciful to one another because God has been so merciful to us in Christ!

Be patient, forbearing and forgiving toward other people’s faults, just as the Lord as has been with you. We are covered by the love, blood, and forgiveness of Christ, so let us love others deeply! Be encouraged!