Weekly Word of Encouragement

When Jacob finished instructing his sons, he gathered up his feet into the bed, breathed his last breath, and was gathered to his people. Joseph put his face against his father’s face, wept over him, and kissed him. – Genesis 49:33-50:1

I love the realness and grit of Genesis and am blessed to read it once again at the beginning of another new year.

When I read the story of Joseph, his father Jacob and all his brothers coming to Egypt to be saved by Joseph because of a famine, I am always reminded of the importance of being with people in their final moments of life. Jacob died in Egypt and before he breathed his last breath he was able to have all his sons by his side in order to bless them and give them one final charge.

After he died, we are told that Joseph “hugged his father, wept over him, and kissed him.” To me this is an important reminder of how important it is to be there with our loved ones when their time comes to “walk through the valley of the shadow of death.” (Ps. 23)

As painful as it was for Joseph and his brothers, what a blessing it was for all of them to be together in the final days of old man Jacob’s life. Who do you need to walk through the valley with? Be there just as God in Jesus Christ is with us in both life and death, and in the life to come. Believe the gospel and be encouraged!