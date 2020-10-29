Weekly word of encouragement

“He (Christ) is before all things and in him all things hold together.” – Colossians 1:17

The New Testament, in many and various ways, makes the astounding claim that Jesus Christ is not only fully human, but he is also fully God! He is not like God, or sort of, kind of God, but he is actually God incarnate, fully and completely, and Colossians 1:15-20 is one of those texts that makes this claim! It is fair to say that everything the Christian faith teaches lives or dies off this claim being true; for the faith cannot legitimately exist without it.

Right now, we are going through a very tumultuous time in our nation’s history. It feels like our world is being ripped apart at the seams. Not only that, but our personal lives seem to be so fragmented and empty, not only because of COVID and political and cultural division, but also because of the rootless existence which technology and secularism produces in our lives.

This week I humbly submit to you that Jesus Christ is who he says he is and that the gospel writers got it right when they reflected on his astounding claims. I also want to say that the way out of a rootless existence and all of the fragmentation that is taking place in our country can be found in putting our trust in Jesus Christ, the one who “holds all things together.” The Lord loves you and this world, and he is calling us all to put our trust in him for our salvation. He is our anchor and if we commit our lives to him by loving him and obeying his Word, he will bring true healing to our land and our personal lives. Be encouraged! Give your life to Christ, the only one who can hold your life together!

Scott Jeffreys is the pastor at Forest Park Presbyterian Church.