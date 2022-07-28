Weekly Word of Encouragement

Dear friend, are you tired and weary? Feeling like following Christ is not worth it, or that it is not producing the results you would like to see in your own life, or in the lives of others? The apostle Paul wrote the above words to people in Corinth who weren’t sure about the bodily resurrection of Jesus, and their own subsequent resurrections. They were ready to throw in the towel. To this Paul offered a resounding no! Instead, he told them to dig in harder and to be more resolved than ever to continue in the things of Christ. One day they would die, as we will also, but if they have persevered in the faith, they will receive “the crown of righteousness” that awaits those who serve Christ. Yes, the world would forget them after they died, us too, but not God! He will remember them and their labor in the Lord will not be in vain. Our labor in the things of Christ is not in vain either! Press on! Keep the faith! Be encouraged!