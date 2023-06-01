“Being confident of this, that He who began a good work in you will carry it to completion until the day of Jesus Christ.” — Philippians 1:6

Human beings often start endeavors they are unable to finish. Sometimes they quit because they lose interest or because they face a roadblock that prevents them from completing the task. Any time there is a NASCAR race you can count on someone not finishing the race because they crash their car.

Thankfully, God is not like us in this regard. God always finishes what He starts. For sure, there are people who quit the Christian faith, but if a person truly knows Christ as Lord and Savior, he will not quit the faith because the Lord does not let go of his sons and daughters. You may go through a dark night of the soul, you may wander from the fold, but if the Lord Jesus Christ has truly saved you, he will come fetch you and bring you back to the fold. Jesus never loses any of his sheep.

So, if you are in Christ, but feeling a bit discouraged, or if you have wandered from the fold, repent, and take heart, because “He who began a good work in you will carry it to completion until the day of Jesus Christ.” Be encouraged!