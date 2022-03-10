Weekly Word of Encouragement

Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever — Hebrews 13:8.
The good news of the Gospel is that “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” This is the case because if Christ never changes then it means the good news that he can forgive sins, rebuild broken lives and reconcile sinners unto a holy God never changes.
It also is good news because in spite of how much our world changes — including technology, modern notions of morality, spirituality and how human beings are to relate to one another and to God in light of such changes — Christ never changes. Unlike some politicians, preachers and churches, he doesn’t stick his finger up into the wind to determine the prevailing notions of the day and adjust course to please and not offend the people. No, he is the same yesterday, today and forever in regards to who he claimed to be and all he taught about sin, redemption and what God’s will is for our lives. He is a rock-solid anchor that we can hold on to in the midst of an ever-evolving world that is going off the rails in ways that are self-destructive for human wholeness.
Third, it also is good news because it means that God is not caught off guard by all that is happening right now in a world that is potentially on the brink of World War III. Because Christ is “the same today and yesterday and forever,” he is still seated at the right hand of God the Father Almighty, ruling and reigning in the midst of all of our brokenness.
Yes, we might be on the brink of a third world war that could be catastrophic beyond our wildest imaginations, but the good news of the Gospel is that God has been dealing with our warring brokenness ever since the fall of Adam, working out his redemptive purposes in his world in the midst of our evil and depravity.
The world view of the Christian story is linear, not circular. The Earth, as we know it in its present state, has a beginning and an end. One day, at the consummation of human history, God will establish “a new heavens and new earth,” where there will be no more war, crying, pain and death. This will happen when Christ, the eternal Son of God, returns to forever crush the power of sin and death and consummate the Kingdom of God.
That day will happen, no matter how the situation in Ukraine plays itself out. Right now, let us pray and work for peace in Ukraine and let us defend against the evil it is facing, as we wait and live into the assured hope that Jesus Christ, who is the same yesterday and today and forever, will one day return and “make all things new."
”Maranatha! “Come Lord, Jesus!” Be encouraged!