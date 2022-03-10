Weekly Word of Encouragement

The good news of the Gospel is that “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” This is the case because if Christ never changes then it means the good news that he can forgive sins, rebuild broken lives and reconcile sinners unto a holy God never changes.

It also is good news because in spite of how much our world changes — including technology, modern notions of morality, spirituality and how human beings are to relate to one another and to God in light of such changes — Christ never changes. Unlike some politicians, preachers and churches, he doesn’t stick his finger up into the wind to determine the prevailing notions of the day and adjust course to please and not offend the people. No, he is the same yesterday, today and forever in regards to who he claimed to be and all he taught about sin, redemption and what God’s will is for our lives. He is a rock-solid anchor that we can hold on to in the midst of an ever-evolving world that is going off the rails in ways that are self-destructive for human wholeness.