Weekly Word of Encouragement

On the morning after our midterm elections people whose candidates lost woke up feeling a bit depressed, and those who won woke up feeling a bit giddy. One thing that our polling numbers showed before the election and will continue to show after the election is that most Americans do not think our country is headed in the right direction. This fact most folks agree on; where the disagreement lies is in how people think our country is heading in the wrong direction.

Human governments were instituted by God and they are a necessary function of healthy civilized society. Because this is the case, one of the best things that Christians can do is to pray for our elected leaders, all of them, praying not only for wisdom in their governance, but especially for their salvation. If Jesus Christ is who he says he is, then this we must do. There is other helpful prayer advice in this text for the church as well. We should pray for conditions in our nation that allow us to live “peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.” As important as politics and government may be to Christians, because it can do great good or great damage to a society and the church, it is powerless to affect the kind of change in society that “living peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness” can affect. It may not be vogue anymore, but pray for our leaders and seek to live a godly and peaceful life and be encouraged!