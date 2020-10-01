Weekly word of encouragement

These words of encouragement are from the Rev. Scott Jeffreys.

“Jesus, full of the Holy Spirit, returned from the Jordan and was led by the Spirit in the desert, where for forty days he was tempted by the devil.”— Luke 4:1.

In the Lord’s Prayer, we pray that God would not lead us into temptation. That is to say, “Lord keep us far from temptation. Guide our thoughts and steps as such that we would flee from scenarios which would tempt us to go in a direction other than God’s ways.”

It is a most appropriate prayer to pray; yet we see in this passage of Scripture that the Holy Spirit leads Jesus into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil. It seems to go against what we pray for in the Lord’s Prayer. Though the Spirit did not tempt Jesus (God never tempts), in this case the Spirit did lead Jesus in the wilderness to be tempted. But why would God do that? Because sinners need a Savior who can relate to them and truly sympathize with them in life’s most difficult circumstances.

Be encouraged! Christ knows what it is like to face severe temptation. Even better, he can save you, because where you failed, he kept God’s law perfectly. His righteousness is the blanket that covers our unrighteousness.

The Rev. Scott Jeffreys is pastor of Forest Park Presbyterian Church in Statesville.