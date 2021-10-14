Weekly Word of Encouragement

At that time Jesus, full of joy through the Holy Spirit, said, “I praise you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, because you have hidden these things from the wise and learned, and revealed them to little children. Yes, Father, for this is what you were pleased to do. — Luke 10:21

Jesus said this statement to his disciples after they gave a report to him on their ministry efforts in the community. What stood out to me was what the Scriptures said about the demeanor of Jesus when he made this statement.

Luke says that Jesus was “full of joy through the Holy Spirit.” Two things about Luke’s comment. First, notice the connection between the joy and the Holy Spirit. They go hand in hand. There is no joy in this life apart from the Holy Spirit. We cannot and will not experience joy in life apart from life with God through Jesus Christ, by the Holy Spirit.