Weekly Word of Encouragement

At that time Jesus, full of joy through the Holy Spirit, said, “I praise you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, because you have hidden these things from the wise and learned, and revealed them to little children. Yes, Father, for this is what you were pleased to do. — Luke 10:21
Jesus said this statement to his disciples after they gave a report to him on their ministry efforts in the community. What stood out to me was what the Scriptures said about the demeanor of Jesus when he made this statement.
Luke says that Jesus was “full of joy through the Holy Spirit.” Two things about Luke’s comment. First, notice the connection between the joy and the Holy Spirit. They go hand in hand. There is no joy in this life apart from the Holy Spirit. We cannot and will not experience joy in life apart from life with God through Jesus Christ, by the Holy Spirit.
Second, joy is not the same thing as happiness. Happiness is wonderful but it is fleeting and dependent upon all being well in our lives. But joy is an inner assurance that things will be well even when they are not because we know that our lives are in God’s hands, our sins have been forgiven by Christ, the Lord is working for our good even in the most difficult of circumstances, and most important, death will not get the last word when we die because we will enter God’s eternal kingdom.