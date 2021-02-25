Weekly word of encouragement

The LORD said to Moses: “Tell your brother Aaron that he is not to come whenever he chooses into the Most Holy Place behind the curtain in front of the atonement cover on the ark, or else he will die.” — Leviticus 16:2

As God’s people were journeying to the Promised Land, they built a tabernacle, a portable church on wheels, so they could have a place to worship and make sacrifices for the forgiveness of sins. When they finally arrived at their destination, they built a permanent structure, the temple, for the same purpose. In the temple there was a special room called the Most Holy Place. In it was the Ark of the Covenant, which contained the Ten Commandments. It was a holy space because it was said that God dwelt in the inner sanctum of the temple. Consequently, only the High Priest was allowed to enter that room once a year, on the Day of Atonement, to make a special sacrifice for the people’s sins. This is why the text says that Aaron can’t just waltz into the temple any time he likes. God is much too holy for one to be so cavalier.

The good news of the gospel is that the Old Testament priesthood, the temple, the animal sacrifices, and the Most Holy Place were all pointing to someone much greater — the Great High Priest who would later come down from God, to make a once for all sacrifice that truly takes away sins. When Christ died on the cross for our sins the Scriptures say that the curtain of the temple that blocked people from the Most Holy Place was torn in two. This is the Bible’s way of saying that because of Jesus, everyone, not just the High Priest, has direct access to the presence of God, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Christ has opened the floodgates of heaven so that all may enter. Today is the day of salvation. Believe the gospel and give your life to the One who has accomplished your at-one-moment with God. Be encouraged.