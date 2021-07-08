Weekly Word of Encouragement

“Father, if you are willing, remove this cup from me. Nevertheless, not my will, but yours, be done” — Luke 22:43

Jesus prayed this prayer when he was in the Garden of Gethsemane, knowing that his death was upon him. Matthew and Mark’s gospels tell us he prayed this same prayer three times in a row.

The death Jesus underwent is unlike any other death in all of human history. He is the only innocent man ever to be put to death.

For sure, there have been many people throughout history who were unjustly put to death for crimes they did not commit, but they were not perfectly innocent. They were all sinners, just as you and I are sinners.

But Jesus was sinless, and so he was the only truly innocent person ever put to death.

Furthermore, he is the only person in all of human history to bear upon himself the penalty of judgment for another person’s sins, in that he died for the sins of the world.