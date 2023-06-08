Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus. — Philippians 3:13-14

Great teams, coaches, and players always forget the past, and that even includes the victories! If one lives constantly mired down in one’s past defeats he will be overwhelmed with sadness and will surely lose again. Likewise, if one tries to live off past victories he will fail to prepare for the next opponent and lose. Spiritually speaking, these things are also true. If we dwell on past sins and failures, it will destroy us. And if we try to live off past successes, we will crash and burn. It is why the apostle Paul said in his letter to the Corinthians “So if you think you are standing firm, be careful that you don’t fall.” (I Cor. 10:12) In the above passage, Paul exhorts us to put the past in the ash heaps of history and get on with our lives in Christ. What do you need to leave behind? Do it and be encouraged!