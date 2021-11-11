Weekly Word of Encouragement

Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego replied to him, “King Nebuchadnezzar, we do not need to defend ourselves before you on this matter. If we are thrown into the blazing furnace, the God we serve is able to deliver us from it, and he will deliver us from Your Majesty’s hand. But even if he does not, we want you to know, Your Majesty, that we will not serve your gods or worship the image of God you have set up.” — Daniel 3:16-18

Many people who grew up in faith, be it a Christian church or Jewish synagogue, are very familiar with the story of Daniel’s three friends being thrown into the fiery furnace for not bowing the knee to the ginormous statue that King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon built in honor of himself. (Think of the Kim statues in North Korea) The reason Daniel’s three friends wouldn’t do it was because they knew that no mere human being, no matter how great he thinks he is, is worthy to be worshipped; only God alone should be worshipped. When these three men put their dogged faith into practice it got them into trouble, and they were thrown into a fiery furnace.

The good news is that God spared them from incineration. But what has always struck me about this story was not just that God spared them, which is what folks usually think of when they reflect on this story, but rather what the three men said they would not do even if God did not spare them.