When the little shepherd boy David engaged the giant Philistine Goliath in battle he came only with a pouch, slingshot, and rock, or so it was thought. But David’s true secret weapon was not his outdated weapons, but rather it was the LORD. No doubt, a physical battle occurred when David hit Goliath right between the eyes and dropped him like a rock, but it was more than that… it was a spiritual battle. This is why David said in I Samuel 17:47, “All those gathered here will know that it is not by sword or spear that the LORD saves, for the battle is the LORD’s and he will give all of you into our hands.” When it comes to war, the apostle Paul said something similar in Ephesians 6:12, “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world, and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” Know your enemy. Know your source of power. Use the right weapons. Be encouraged!