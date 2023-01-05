Weekly Word of Encouragement

“When Enoch had lived 65 years, he fathered Methuselah. Enoch walked with God after he fathered Methuselah 300 years and had other sons and daughters. Thus all the days of Enoch were 365 years. Enoch walked with God, and he was not, for God took him.” — Genesis 5:21-24

Happy new year everyone! I trust that you all had a very Merry Christmas, even if life may be difficult for you right now. “The light has shined in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it!” (John 1:5)

This week, once again, I began my journey reading through the whole Bible in a year and this little passage jumped off the page into my heart and mind. “Enoch walked with God,” twice we are told. He didn’t just think about God, pontificate about God, try to understand God, but he “walked with God.”

Right doctrine is essential to having a right relationship with God, because if we misunderstand our Creator, it will adversely affect our relationship with Him; just as your relationship with a friend is adversely affected when you misunderstand them. Yet if we have our doctrine right but do not walk with God, what good is that?

My hope and prayer for both you and me this year is that we would walk closely in relationship with God, through all the ups and downs of life. “Walk with God” and be encouraged!