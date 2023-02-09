I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us. For the creation waits in eager expectation for the children of God to be revealed. For the creation was subjected to frustration, not by its own choice, but by the will of the one who subjected it, in hope that the creation itself will be liberated from its bondage to decay and brought into the freedom and glory of the children of God. We know that the whole creation has been groaning as in the pains of childbirth right up to the present time. Not only so, but we ourselves, who have the first fruits of the Spirit, groan inwardly as we wait eagerly for our adoption to sonship, the redemption of our bodies. — Romans 8:18-23

The above verses tell us that not only are we, but all of creation is groaning in labor pains, as she awaits her redemption. Last week I was in California and I went to L.A. and Hollywood. While there, I got a picture of how broken this part of creation is. In L.A., I saw lots of homeless people; tents were everywhere (over and under bridges and on the streets), old worn-out campers permanently parked on the side of public streets, with lots of trash, graffiti and dilapidated buildings along the way. While walking through the city to go to a famous hot dog place (Pinks), two kids walking in front of my wife and me were smoking marijuana, and there was human excrement on the street. It is safe to say that the city is in trouble.

While there, I thought about the above words from the Apostle Paul and the promises of the gospel that God will not only redeem his people, but all of creation. While I do not know exactly how all that will work itself out, and also that it will not happen apart from God’s judgment and yes, even his damnation, it will happen.

One day, when Christ returns, God will make all things new. That means all that is broken will be made whole again. Why would God do that? Because all that has been made by God has been declared to be “good, very good,” by God; therefore, anything that has been marred by our sin and rebellion will one day be made right in the “new heavens and new earth.” My friend, God’s redemption is expansive. Come, Lord Jesus, make all things new! Be encouraged!