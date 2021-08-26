Weekly Word of Encouragement

“Paul, an apostle of Christ Jesus by the command of

God our Savior and Christ Jesus our hope. To Timothy, my true son in the faith. Grace, mercy and peace from God the Father and Christ Jesus our Lord.” — 1 Timothy 1:1-2

When we are saved by the Lord Jesus Christ, we are adopted into the family of God and that family transcends our own biological families. This is why Paul calls Timothy his “true son in the faith” in the opening words of his letter to him.

Jesus said something similar when someone informed him that his mother and brothers wanted to talk to him. Jesus, pointing to his disciples said, “Here are my mother and my brothers. For whoever does the will of my Father in heaven is my brother, sister, and mother.” It also is why many of the New Testament epistles refer to members of the church as “brothers and sisters” in Christ.

My word of encouragement to you this week is to come join the family! God’s family is not perfect because we are all sinners. There also are times where we have our squabbles (just like human families), but it is to God’s family that we have been called, and it is the only family that will last forever.

All human families will one day come to an end, and sadly, not everyone in our human families will enter into the kingdom. But thanks to be to God for his family that does last forever! It is the church, and Jesus said that the gates of hell will not prevail against it! Be encouraged!