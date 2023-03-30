Though Christians are called to not be of the world, it does not mean we do not live in it. Because we do, we will, at times, go through difficulties. All of our lives, at some point along the way, will come unraveled. We will get sick, lose our jobs, and experience the pain of broken relationships. Yes, we will even fall into sin, though we should avoid it like the plague. But the good news of the gospel is that God does not give up on His sons and daughters. Though we sometimes fall, we will not utterly fall. Even better, when we do fall, God will lift us up in due time. I love the above verse and I love what the apostle Paul said about this truth as well. “We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed … For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all.” (II Corinthians 4: 8-9, 17) Trust Jesus. Be encouraged!