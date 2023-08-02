Jesus said these words on the occasion of his last supper, a Passover meal, with his disciples, just before his crucifixion. In this text we learn two crucial things. First, God is sovereign over everything and everyone, including Satan. Just as Satan had to ask permission of the Lord before he wreaked havoc on the life of Job, so too did he have to ask for the same permission before he did it to Jesus’ disciples. Nothing happens apart from God’s sovereign purposes. The second thing we learn is that Jesus prays for us! This is wonderful! Jesus prayed that Simon’s faith would not fail when Christ’s arrest, trial, and crucifixion unfolded. There was a temporary failure in Peter’s life when he denied Christ, but it was not permanent, and that is what Jesus prayed that it would not be. For in the text Jesus says of Simon Peter, “When you have turned back,” meaning after you come to your senses after having denied me, “go and strengthen your brothers.” This is good news that Jesus, the eternal “Son of God” and the “Word made flesh,” prays for his sons and daughters in the family of God to not fail! Better yet, he still does so today! Paul tells us in Romans 8:34 that Christ has ascended to the right hand of the Father and is interceding for us, just as the Holy Spirit does as well (Romans 8:26). Jesus’ ministry did not end two thousand years ago. It continues today in his ascended ministry for us on our behalf. There is someone whispering in the ear of our Heavenly Father for us. His name is Jesus. Be encouraged!