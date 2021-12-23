Weekly Word of Encouragement

“She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger, because there was no room for him in the inn.” — Luke 2:7

My dear friend, Christmas is upon us and how easy it is for us to get swept up into the busyness of it all! Last-minute shopping, presents to wrap, toys to set up before Christmas morning, food to bake, and family to see. Not bad things by any means, just busy.

My word of encouragement to you this week is to make room for Jesus in the inn of your heart. Don’t let your heart get so filled up with other stuff that Christ is left standing on the outside looking in.

Jesus wants to come in and sup with you, as John tells us in the book of Revelation. “Behold! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door I will come in and eat with him, and he with me.” (Revelation 2:20)

So make a commitment right now to take time to pray, read the birth stories of Christ in the Gospels, and attend a Christmas Eve worship service. Be encouraged and be sure to let him in this Christmas!