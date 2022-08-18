 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly Word of Encouragement

Weekly Word of Encouragement

But thanks be to God, who in Christ always leads us in triumphal procession and through us spreads in every place the fragrance that comes from knowing him. For we are the aroma of Christ to God among those who are being saved and among those who are perishing. — II Corinthians 2:14-15

One thing that I have really enjoyed learning to do these last several years is to cook. I’ve been cooking since I learned to make French toast from my older brother as a kid, but now I can make many more dishes.

One of the great joys of cooking is the aroma that is emitted during the cooking process, from preparation to baking in the oven, frying in the pan, or simmering in the pot. The wonderful aromas of the food really whet the appetite for the dish.

In the above text Paul tells the Christians in Corinth that they are “the aroma of Christ” to the world. That is to say that their lives are to emit the wonderful flavors of being in a reconciled relationship with God through the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus, as received by faith and lived in repentance.

How is your aroma? If it’s not as fragrant as it should be, go to the Lord and seek his mercy and grace so that you can give off the flavorful aroma of the savior who came to save sinners and make us right with the Father.

Be encouraged!

Rev. Scott Jeffreys

 Rev. Scott Jeffreys

Scott Jeffreys is the pastor at Forest Park Presbyterian Church.

