Weekly word of encouragement

The LORD does not look at the things that man looks at. Man looks at the outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the heart.—I Samuel 16:7
God said these words to Samuel when he was trying to pick out Israel’s second king from the sons of Jesse. Many of his boys appealed to Samuel, but God told him not to be fooled just because somebody looked the part. What matters is the heart, not outward appearance. This verse of Scripture is a double-edged sword because the Bible also tells us that our hearts are “desperately wicked” and that “all manner of evil” originates from the heart. Knowing that to be the case, it can scary knowing that God can look upon our hearts and find things not pleasing to Him.
What is a person to do? Run to Jesus! He is the healer and forgiver of our broken and sinful hearts. When we come to him for the forgiveness of sins, he will forgive us and make us right with the Father. Not only that, but he will also begin his work of renewal on the inside. Jesus makes new hearts! Be encouraged!