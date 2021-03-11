Weekly word of encouragement

God said these words to Samuel when he was trying to pick out Israel’s second king from the sons of Jesse. Many of his boys appealed to Samuel, but God told him not to be fooled just because somebody looked the part. What matters is the heart, not outward appearance. This verse of Scripture is a double-edged sword because the Bible also tells us that our hearts are “desperately wicked” and that “all manner of evil” originates from the heart. Knowing that to be the case, it can scary knowing that God can look upon our hearts and find things not pleasing to Him.