Weekly Word of Encouragement

“If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” — II Chronicles 7:14

While it is true that the promise in the above verse was specifically given to the nation of Israel during the reign of King Solomon, Israel’s third king, it does not negate the fact that the general principle of the promise applies also to us as a nation and as individuals.

The good news of the gospel is that “the LORD is merciful and gracious, and He is slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love” to all who are willing to turn from their wicked ways in order to turn to the LORD in faith and repentance, not just Israel. The God of Israel is the God of the nations and He chose her in order to bless all the nations of the world through her. As a Christian, I believe God fulfilled the promise that He made to Israel for the sake of the world by sending his eternal Son Jesus to enter into our realm in human flesh in order to live a perfect sinless life for our sake and to die a sinner’s death in our place. He did this so that our sins could receive their due penalty and we be set from the condemnation of our sin by the condemnation that he bore for us on the cross.

Humble yourself and acknowledge that you are a sinner who needs mercy, grace, and forgiveness from God, and seek the face of Christ, who is the very image of not only man, but of God the Father and God the Spirit. He is our bridge. “For the law was given through Moses; grace and truth came through Jesus Christ. No one has ever seen God, but God the one and only, who is at the Father’s side, has made him known.” Be encouraged!