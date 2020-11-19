Weekly word of encouragement

“Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise;

give thanks to him and praise his name.

For the LORD is good and his love endures forever;

his faithfulness continues through all generations.”

– Psalm 11:4-5

Gratitude is one of the chief hallmarks of being reconciled into a right relationship with God through faith in Jesus Christ. If one is a Christian, one should be thankful for all of God’s many blessings, even in the face of life’s difficulties. This has been a tough year, for sure, on many levels, but as Thanksgiving approaches let us spend some time reflecting on the many blessings and faithfulness of God in the midst of a long pandemic, a contentious election, political and racial unrest in our nation. If you are reading this right now, you are alive. Are you grateful? Think about all of the friends and family who have been there for you throughout your life. Are you grateful? What about your children? Do you have work? Do you have a roof over your head? Food to eat? Are you grateful? These things do not happen by cosmic chance but by the providential and favorable hand of God. He is the giver of all good gifts and we delight him when we have grateful hearts.

And if this is not enough to wet your whistle with gratitude, what about the gift of his Son? Christmas will be upon us soon and Christians will be celebrating the astounding news that God entered our human experience as a helpless babe, who came down to us in great vulnerability, to lay his life down for us as an atoning sacrifice for our sins. Why? So that, as the great hymn Joy to the World sings, “God and sinner (can be) reconciled.” Yes, it is true, we do need to be reconciled unto God. We are sinners and our sin separates from God, but God, in his mercy and grace, wipes out the condemnation of sin in our lives through the death and resurrection of Christ. The price has been paid by God through Christ, and sinners are set free when they turn to Christ for the forgiveness of sins and life with God. Trust in Christ! Be encouraged! Be grateful! and “Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise!”