Weekly Word of Encouragement

Hold to the standard of sound teaching that you have heard from me, in the faith and love that are in Christ Jesus. Guard the good treasure entrusted to you, with the help of the Holy Spirit. — 2 Timothy 1:13-14

In basketball, on defense, the guard is responsible for guarding his man or his zone, so that the opposing team does not score and his team can get the ball back. On offense, that same guard is to protect the ball when it is in his hands so that he can either shoot it or pass it to his teammate who will then shoot the ball in order to score. In short, he plays guard on offense and defense.

In the Christian life we, too, must play offense and defense in our “guarding of the sound teaching that has been entrusted to us.” Defensively, we must guard ourselves from things that would either attack or erode our confidence in the Bible. In short, we must be willing to stand for the integrity of the Word of God in a culture that is increasingly hostile toward what the Bible teaches on a whole host of things. Then on offense, we must understand that the Scriptures are one of the main weapons we have in our arsenals to fight our battles “against the powers and principalities of the air.” (Ephesians 2:1)

For our battle is not against “flesh and blood” (Ephesians 6:12), and the Bible, through the power of the Holy Spirit who lives inside of the hearts of Christ’s followers, is one of the main weapons we have to fight this spiritual war that rages not only for our allegiances, but our very souls. There is power in the Word of God. “The Word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing until it divides soul from spirit, joints and marrow, it is able to judge the thoughts and intentions of the heart.” (Hebrews 4:12) The questions for us are, have we tapped into this powerful weapon and are we guarding this good treasure that has been entrusted to us? Be encouraged!