Weekly Word of Encouragement

Although heaven and the heaven of heavens belong to the Lord your God, the earth with all that is in it, yet the Lord set his heart in love on your ancestors alone and chose you, their descendants after them, out of all the peoples, as it is today. Circumcise, then, the foreskin of your heart, and do not be stubborn any longer. — Deuteronomy 10:14-16

The above words were spoken by Moses on behalf of God to a new generation of Israelites (the first one died in the wilderness in rebellion against God), as they were on the brink of crossing over into the Promised Land. In this little passage Moses tells the people to “circumcise the foreskin of their hearts.” Interesting, isn’t it? Circumcision was the outward act that was administered to Jewish males in order to remind them of the Abrahamic Promise, which was the promise of God making a great nation out of old man Abraham and his barren wife Sarah.

Moses used this outward physical sign and drew a spiritual analogy from it, by stating that as important as our outward acts of obedience are, there must be an inward transformation as well. A lot of people wrongly think that the Old Testament is just a bunch of outdated outward rules, with no concern for the heart, whereas the New Testament is all about the matters of the heart, with little regard for keeping outward commands. This is a false dichotomy that develops from a lack of Biblical knowledge. The fact of the matter is that it is the same God who authored both testaments of Scripture. It is important for us to know our Bibles well, so that we can know Almighty God well. God wants to change our hearts from the inside, and when Christ came to do that, he was not doing something entirely new. The seeds of such an inward change had already been planted in passages of Scripture like the one above. Be encouraged!