Weekly Word of Encouragement

‘But now he has reconciled you by Christ’s physical body through death to present you holy in his sight, without blemish and free from accusation- if you continue in your faith, established and firm, not moved from the hope held out in the gospel.” Colossians 1-22-23

The good news of the gospel is that it is possible for a man to lay his head down at night with a clear conscience, not because he is perfect or has never done anything wrong, but because he has put his full faith in the one who bore upon his body the penalty that is owed our sin. Try as we may to suppress it, we all know that sin (immoral behavior, thoughts and actions) deserves judgment. There is a penalty that is owed for our sin.

This principle is actually a part of natural law. All human societies deal with lawbreakers by judgment. If we as humans do that, then how much more so will a holy God? But the good news of the gospel is that Jesus Christ bears the penalty for our sin upon his body; and by this sin atoning act man can actually be reconciled unto God and be set free from the fear of judgment when he trusts in Christ.

My friend, are you plagued by something that you did in your life that you think can’t be forgiven? Don’t believe that lie. God loves the sinner. God died for the sinner and He forgives the sinner who puts his trust in the one who paid the penalty for our sins. Trust in Christ and be encouraged!