In the above verse, Paul refers to himself as “the chief of all sinners.” If we are honest we have to confess that our tendency is not to think of ourselves in that kind of way, but rather to think of others as being the worst of sinners. One of the greatest and most dangerous sins that we can be guilty of is that of self-righteousness. Jesus got on people about this sin more than he did any other kind of sin. The reason this sin is so dangerous is not only because it makes us think of ourselves as being better than other people but also because it keeps us out of the kingdom of God. The sin of self-righteousness says “I am a good person. I don’t lie, cheat, steal, or sleep around. I’m better than those other people. I need no Savior.” This is not true. We all need a Savior, and the good news of the gospel is that Christ can save the worst of sinners. Be encouraged!