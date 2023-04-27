It does not, therefore, depend on man’s desire or effort, but on God’s mercy. — Romans 9:16

Simply put, we cannot earn or work our way to heaven. To try is futile. God is holy, we are sinners.

Our efforts to earn God’s favor and salvation will always fall short because even our best intentions, on our best days, are tainted with impure motives. Because God is holy, he would fail to be just if he let us in his kingdom on the grounds of our holiness.

Our salvation in God is dependent solely upon his mercy, period. God’s mercy is given to us in the gift of sis son, the Lord Jesus Christ. Christ is our substitute; he stands in our place. Jesus lived the perfect life that we could never live so that we might be declared holy. “Christ is our righteousness.” He also died the perfect sacrificial death in our place for all of our sins. On the cross our sins, past, present and future, are judged by the Father and we are given a free pass when we trust in Christ’s provisions made for us. This is how we are saved. It is by God’s mercy, not our efforts.

We certainly try and strive to live the Christian life, but when it comes to our salvation, it is by the grace of God alone, through the gift of faith alone, in Christ alone, that sinners are reconciled unto God and receive the gift of eternal life in God’s kingdom. Be encouraged! You don’t have to work for it, Christ accomplished it for you! Trust in Jesus!