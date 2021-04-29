Weekly Word of Encouragement

“In those days there was no king in Israel. Everyone did what was right in their own eyes.” – Judges 21:25

The Old Testament book of Judges tells the story of God’s chosen people living in the Promised Land before the time of having formal kings. I would imagine that this period of history in Israel’s life was similar to what it was like in our own nation’s history during colonial times, save one difference. The period of Judges was marked by moral relativism, whereas that was not the case during colonial times.

Moral relativism teaches that objective moral or spiritual truths do not exist. Consequently, we are free to make up our morality and spirituality as we go along, and claim it is true, even though it contradicts another person’s “truth.” This leads to a tremendous amount of confusion and unlike colonial times, that is exactly what we are experiencing in our nation’s history right now. People make up their own rules and claim it as “truth,” and so now we can’t even figure out something basic like what a person’s gender is.

The good news of the gospel is that we have a King- his name is Jesus. He has come to show us a better way than just making up rules along the way and doing what we think is right in our own eyes. Jesus Christ is “the way, the truth, and the life,” and he has come to give us the “abundant life” by getting us reconnected to God’s instruction manual for our lives. Be encouraged! Give your heart to Christ and grow in doing what is right in God’s eyes.