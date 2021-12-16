Weekly Word of Encouragement

“These are the words of him who is the First and the Last, who died and came to life again. I know your afflictions and your poverty — yet you are rich!” — Revelation 2:8-9

The final book of the Bible is Revelation, and in this apocalyptic epistle, the risen Christ addresses seven churches that were in what is now modern-day Turkey. It was written by the apostle John around A.D. 90, and by this time, persecution from the Roman Empire was red hot.

The Romans demanded emperor worship, and while Christians sought to pay their taxes, obey the law, and respect the government, the one thing they would not do was worship Caesar. For God alone is worthy of our worship.

Their stubbornness got them in hot water. In one of the letters, Jesus tells the church in Smyrna that “he knows their afflictions and their poverty,” but then the risen Christ says something astounding to them: “You are rich!”

They were not rich in money, but rich in God. How so? Because they had received the most expensive and costly gift ever: Jesus Christ, that great shepherd of the sheep, who came as a lamb to lay down his life for sinners to reconcile them unto God and one another.