Weekly Word of Encouragement

“These are the words of him who is the First and the Last, who died and came to life again. I know your afflictions and your poverty — yet you are rich!” — Revelation 2:8-9
The final book of the Bible is Revelation, and in this apocalyptic epistle, the risen Christ addresses seven churches that were in what is now modern-day Turkey. It was written by the apostle John around A.D. 90, and by this time, persecution from the Roman Empire was red hot.
The Romans demanded emperor worship, and while Christians sought to pay their taxes, obey the law, and respect the government, the one thing they would not do was worship Caesar. For God alone is worthy of our worship.
Their stubbornness got them in hot water. In one of the letters, Jesus tells the church in Smyrna that “he knows their afflictions and their poverty,” but then the risen Christ says something astounding to them: “You are rich!”
They were not rich in money, but rich in God. How so? Because they had received the most expensive and costly gift ever: Jesus Christ, that great shepherd of the sheep, who came as a lamb to lay down his life for sinners to reconcile them unto God and one another.
A famous preacher once said this in a Christmas sermon: “Those soft baby hands fashioned by the Holy Spirit in Mary’s womb were made in order that nails might be driven through them. Those chubby feet, pink and unable to walk, were one day to walk a hill and be nailed to a cross. That sweet head with sparkling eyes and eager mouth was formed in order that someday men might crush into it a crown of thorns. That tender body, warm and soft, wrapped in swaddling clothes, would one day be ripped open by a spear to reveal a broken heart; and that’s exactly why God made that body. Jesus was born to die.”