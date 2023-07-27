Where would we be in life if there were no second chances? Nowhere. The prophet Jonah was called by God to preach His Word to the Ninevites, which was a group of people in the kingdom of Assyria. In the Old Testament, the Jewish people, understandably so, were not fond of the Assyrians because they had destroyed the northern kingdom of Israel and sent their people into exile. Even so, out of love for the world, God called the prophet Jonah to take His message of salvation and repentance to the Assyrians, the enemy. Jonah refused and ran the other way. You know the story… He got on a ship. A storm arose. He was thrown overboard and swallowed up by a whale and spewed up on the beachhead. God gave Jonah a second chance! Where would you be if the Lord quit on you after one failure? Jesus told his disciples to forgive seventy times seven and he never asks us to do anything that he is not willing to do. The lesson here is that we need second chances and so do others because we are all sinners. Give thanks to God for the second chances you’ve received in life and give that grace to others. Be encouraged!