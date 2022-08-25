 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly Word of Encouragement

Weekly Word of Encouragement

But they, our forefathers, became arrogant and stiff necked, and didn’t obey your commands. But you are a forgiving God, gracious and compassionate, slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love. Therefore you did not desert them, even when they cast for themselves an image of a calf or when they committed awful blasphemies. Because of your great compassion you did not abandon them in the wilderness. By day the pillar of cloud did not cease to guide them on their path, nor the pillar of fire by night to shine on the way they were to take.”Nehemiah 9:16- 19

The God of the Old Testament forgives? You bet! How so? The God of the Old Testament is the same God in the New Testament.

The Lord is merciful, gracious and compassionate, and He is slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love. The good news of the gospel is that though Christians sometimes wander into sin and rebellion against the Lord, He does not let us go.

The cloud that covered Israel in the wilderness still covers our lives, and the fire that guided them by night still shows the way for us too, especially when we wander. This, of course, should not be used as an excuse to sin, it just simply to say the Lord is faithful, even when His sons and daughters are not.

If He weren’t, we would have no hope and we would all lose our salvation. Come to Christ and be encouraged!

Rev. Scott Jeffreys

 Rev. Scott Jeffreys

Scott Jeffreys is the pastor at Forest Park Presbyterian Church.

