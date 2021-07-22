Weekly Word of Encouragement

“When he was at table with them, he took the bread and blessed it and broke it and gave it to them. And their eyes were opened and they recognized him.” — Luke 24:30-31 One of the greatest challenges for the church during the COVID-19 pandemic was not being able to partake of the Lord’s Supper. Many churches were able to have online and outdoor services, but partaking of Holy Communion came to a grinding halt for most congregations.

Christians, especially Protestants, often take Communion for granted, thinking it is just a memorial and that we ought not to celebrate it too often, lest it become a dead ritual. I find this funny because we sing songs of praise and hear a sermon preached every Sunday, yet nobody seems to worry about these acts becoming dead rituals. So why would we think it would be any different with more frequent communion?

Nonetheless, the partaking of Holy Communion is a visible and tangible proclamation of the gospel of Jesus Christ, through the elements of bread and wine. Furthermore, the Lord’s Supper is a means of grace. Granted, partaking in Holy Communion doesn’t save us, only Christ saves, but it does bring us closer to our lord and savior.