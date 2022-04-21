 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly Word of Encouragement

"Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell. Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground apart from the will of your Father. And even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. So don't be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows."Matthew 10:29-32

Worry is a human condition that affects us all. The reason we worry is because we are all broken creatures who have been affected by the fall of Adam into sin. As his descendants we struggle to trust in God. Though worry is not good, don’t be too hard on yourself because you are not alone. All people worry from time to time; some more than others. Instead be encouraged by what Jesus told his disciples just before he sent them out into the mission field.

He said don’t fear those who can only “kill your body” but rather “fear the One who can destroy both body and soul in hell.” Jesus also told them that if God cares for a tiny sparrow (a worthless bird, monetarily speaking) then how much more will He care for us? God is sovereign, that means He is in control of the events of the world, and there is nothing that can happen to us apart from His will. This teaching is of great comfort to us because even in the difficult and tragic things of life we can know that God is somehow working out His purpose in our lives. Be encouraged and “don’t be afraid” because “every hair on your head is numbered.” Even better, “you are worth far more to God than sparrows!”

Rev. Scott Jeffreys

