Weekly Word of Encouragement

The world we live in is unfaithful. To say this is not to say something new. Ever since Adam and Eve took “the low road” to live “their truth,” it has always been that way. This is our story as a fallen, broken humanity. At times we are unfaithful in our work, friendships, and familial relationships. Even greater, we are unfaithful to God. Human beings are quite bound and determined to do their own thing. We so easily break our vows, get discouraged, and give up. Because this is so, we need a Savior.

The good news of the gospel is that there is one who, quite unlike us, continues to be faithful all the way until the very end. His name is Jesus and John tells us that “Having loved his own who were in the world, he loved them to the end.” That means he loved Peter, even though he denied him, and he even loved Judas, the fake disciple who was the son of perdition (damnation). God is faithful to people who are unfaithful, and he will save them from their unfaithfulness, if they will put their trust in Christ. Go to the cross and you will encounter the faithfulness of God that covers our unfaithfulness. Be saved and be encouraged!