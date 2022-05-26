Weekly Word of Encouragement

King David, Israel’s second king, “the man after God’s own heart,” the man whose lineage “the King of kings and Lord of lords” would enter into our world by in Jesus Christ, had royally messed up. “His desperately wicked heart” (Jeremiah 17:9) had set its lustful affections upon the “bathing Bathsheba” in a torrid affair. She conceives and David tries to conceal the coming child by getting Uriah, her husband, to sleep with her. The plan fails. Uriah is on military duty and he would not touch his wife, not even after David got him tipsy with beer. Plan B ensues and it’s even more wicked. Put Uriah on the battlefield and abandon him. Uriah is killed in battle but what really happens is he is murdered by King David. Bathsheba has her baby but the child gets deathly ill. David fervently prays for God to heal his baby. He weeps, he fasts, and he prostrates himself on the ground before God and begs for mercy on the child. The answer is no. The child dies.