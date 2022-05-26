Weekly Word of Encouragement

“On the seventh day the child died… Then David got up from the ground. After he washed, put on lotions and changed his clothes, he went into the house of the LORD and worshipped.” — I Samuel 12: 18-20
King David, Israel’s second king, “the man after God’s own heart,” the man whose lineage “the King of kings and Lord of lords” would enter into our world by in Jesus Christ, had royally messed up. “His desperately wicked heart” (Jeremiah 17:9) had set its lustful affections upon the “bathing Bathsheba” in a torrid affair. She conceives and David tries to conceal the coming child by getting Uriah, her husband, to sleep with her. The plan fails. Uriah is on military duty and he would not touch his wife, not even after David got him tipsy with beer. Plan B ensues and it’s even more wicked. Put Uriah on the battlefield and abandon him. Uriah is killed in battle but what really happens is he is murdered by King David. Bathsheba has her baby but the child gets deathly ill. David fervently prays for God to heal his baby. He weeps, he fasts, and he prostrates himself on the ground before God and begs for mercy on the child. The answer is no. The child dies.
People are also reading…
What does David do? He goes to the house of the Lord and he worships. What else could he do? And what else can we do when we make a mess of our lives and our worlds fall apart? except go the house of the Lord and worship His holy name. The good news of the gospel is that God loves the sinner in Jesus Christ and He forgives the sinner who has the guts to go to the house of the LORD and worship His holy name. God loves you. Go to His house tomorrow, somewhere, and be encouraged!