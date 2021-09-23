Weekly Word of Encouragement

When his parents saw him, they were astonished. His mother said to him, “Son, why have you treated us like this? Your father and I have been anxiously searching for you.” “Why were you searching for me?” he asked. “Didn’t you know I had to be in my Father’s house?” But they did not understand what he was saying to them. — Luke 2:48-50

The Gospel writers almost exclusively focus on the birth of Jesus and his three-year ministry, especially the last week of his life on earth. The one exception is this story from Luke’s Gospel, when Jesus, as a young boy, goes to the temple in Jerusalem with his mother and father during the Passover festival. After the festival is over, Jesus wanders from his parents and hangs out in Jerusalem at the temple courts, talking to the teachers of the law. When Mary and Joseph find him, they are upset and ask him why he did that, and Jesus replied, “Didn’t you know I had to be in my Father’s house?”

Friend, there is no better place to be than in the Father’s house. To be there is simply to be in the presence of God — whether it be by encountering God’s presence in the church building, at the coffee table with Bible in hand and prayer on our lips, or being in our Father’s eternal house in heaven. The good news of the gospel is that Jesus is the way for us to enter our Father’s house. He alone is the one who died for our sins and built that bridge between us and a holy God. Through him, I encourage you to go to the Father’s house so that you can forever abide in God’s presence. Be encouraged!