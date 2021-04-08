Weekly Word of Encouragement

“You also must be patient. Establish your hearts, for the coming of the Lord is near.” — James 5:8
James is the New Testament version of the Proverbs. It is chock full of wisdom. Here, in this verse, we have a wonderful exhortation to “establish our hearts.” If we don’t take responsibility to strengthen our hearts, then something or someone else will establish it for us, and the end result will not be good. One way to look at your soul is to look at it like a garden. If you do not intentionally tend to it, by watering and fertilizing it, and keeping the weeds out the garden, it will be overwhelmed with things that eventually kill it.
In the same way, our souls need tending to everyday. Barren souls die a slow death. This week I want to encourage you to refocus on establishing your hearts in the Lord. The basics are what is most needed. There is no secret pill to growing in Christ. Consistent time in the Bible and prayer, and a commitment to worshiping and serving the Lord in the life of the church will do wonders for “establishing your hearts” in Christ. Be encouraged!