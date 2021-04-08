Weekly Word of Encouragement

James is the New Testament version of the Proverbs. It is chock full of wisdom. Here, in this verse, we have a wonderful exhortation to “establish our hearts.” If we don’t take responsibility to strengthen our hearts, then something or someone else will establish it for us, and the end result will not be good. One way to look at your soul is to look at it like a garden. If you do not intentionally tend to it, by watering and fertilizing it, and keeping the weeds out the garden, it will be overwhelmed with things that eventually kill it.