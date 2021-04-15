Weekly Word of Encouragement

“But if serving the LORD seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your forefathers served beyond the River, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you are living. As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”—Joshua 24:15

While some things may be ambiguous in life, other things are not. (“Now we see but a poor reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see fact to face”- I Cor 13:12) The Bible is clear, in the end, there are only two choices before you when it comes how you can live your life. You can live it for the one true God, or you can live it for the gods of this world and the idols of your heart. Joshua led the Israelites into the Promised Land, and at the end of his life he summoned the people together and gave them a clear choice: Serve the LORD or serve the gods of this world; but “as for me and my house we will serve the Lord.”

Right now, we are witnessing the demise of cultural Christianity in our nation. The statistics are alarming. In 1999 70% of Americans identified as members in a house of worship, today that number has dropped to 48%. Many people in our culture are making their choice to serve the gods of this world and there will be a price to pay. The wages of sin is always death. What about you? Which path will you take? The one that leads to destruction and misery or the narrow way that leads to life eternal? Whom will you serve? The gods of this world or the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ? As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord! Keep the faith! Be encouraged!