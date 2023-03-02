“He is to lay both hands on the head of the live goat and confess over it all the wickedness and rebellion of the Israelites… The goat will carry on itself all their sins to a remote place; and the man shall release it in the wilderness.” — Leviticus 16:21-22

In the book of Leviticus, we read of a special day in the life of Israel, the Day of Atonement, in which the sins of God’s people are atoned for (to be at one with God) by two goats.

The first goat is sacrificed, with his blood being shed for the forgiveness of sins. The point here is that rebellion against God is a serious matter; so serious that the penalty for it is death. The wages of sin is always death. It is the only thing sin can earn.

But the good news of the gospel is that God provides a substitute that is foreshadowed in the sacrificial system of Leviticus. Instead of man paying for his sin with his very life, the goat steps in his place and bears the death penalty for the sinner. The blood from the slain goat is then sprinkled all throughout the temple as a sign of God’s people being cleansed from their sins by that sacrifice.

The second goat is known as a “scapegoat.” He goes free. The priest, after sacrificing the first goat, then places his hands on the scapegoat and confesses all the sins of Israel over him. Next, he sends the goat out into the wilderness; thus symbolizing our sins being taken far away, where they will never be seen again.

This is good news because the Levitical sacrificial system foreshadowed the one, who in the fullness of time, would be sent from the heart of the Father to be our “sacrificial lamb” and “scapegoat.” His name is Jesus and because of his death on the cross, all our sins are carried away into the wilderness when we put our trust in him.

Want a clean record? Want a clean conscience? Trust in Christ. He is your way of escape. Be encouraged!