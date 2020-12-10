 Skip to main content
Weekly word of encouragement
top story

Weekly word of encouragement

“All the Israelite men and women who were willing brought to the LORD freewill offerings for all the work the LORD through Moses had commanded them to do.” — Exodus 35:29

One of the charges leveled against the Bible by critics is that it is a book that contains teaching that is oppressive to women. This charge is false. While it is true that the Bible was written in a time that is more patriarchal than our own (that’s not entirely bad) it was quite liberating to women. Our verse today is commentary on God’s call to Moses to build the tabernacle. The text tells us that both men and women had a hand in building this portable church that was used for worship, as the people journeyed through the Promised Land. Both male and female are created in the image of God and together they reflect the fullness of God’s image in human beings; therefore God calls both males and females to serve the Lord, so that the fullness of his image is shown in the church and so that God’s image is honored in all people by God Himself. Gentleman and Ladies be encouraged!

IMG_0120.JPG

Rev. Scott Jeffreys

Scott Jeffreys is the pastor at Forest Park Presbyterian Church.

