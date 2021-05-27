Weekly Word of Encouargement

“Very rarely will anyone die for a righteous person, though for a good person someone might possibly dare to die. But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While were yet still sinners, Christ died for us.” — Romans 5:7-8

There is a slogan I occasionally see on T-shirts that says, “All gave some … Some gave all” This is Memorial Day weekend, and on this holiday, we remember the men and women who paid the ultimate price for our nation’s freedom.

In spite of whatever problems we might have as a country, this nation is still the freest, most prosperous, most diverse nation in the world. There is no other nation on Earth that people flock to like America.

Why? Because in this country anyone can succeed who wants to succeed. This is what the men and women who gave their lives in service to this nation fought for, and for this we give thanks.