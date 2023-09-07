Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to close the week, but soaking rain will not be common. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette say the East Coast is likely to only receive indirect impacts from Lee next wee…
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…