The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Plan…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…