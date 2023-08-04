Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2023 in Statesville, NC
