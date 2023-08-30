Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Heavy rain expected later this week, with coastal flooding from the Lowcountry to the Outer Banks
A new storm forming in the Gulf may bring heavy rain to the Southeast late next week. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Areas of intense rain Monday night could lead to rapid rises in streams and creeks in western North Carolina. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…