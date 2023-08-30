Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.