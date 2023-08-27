The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 10:31 PM EDT until SUN 1:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.