The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 10:31 PM EDT until SUN 1:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new storm forming in the Gulf may bring heavy rain to the Southeast late next week. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…