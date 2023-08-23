Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2023 in Statesville, NC
